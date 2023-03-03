Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $201.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in Autodesk by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,525,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fithian LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

