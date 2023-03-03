AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $128.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $128.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $127.15. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $126.67 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,454.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2,371.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

