Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $16.31

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.31 or 0.00072741 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.30 billion and approximately $193.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024502 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,861,014 coins and its circulating supply is 324,798,294 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

