AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.68. 737,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

