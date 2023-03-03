AVINOC Market Cap Reaches $96.72 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and $331,480.89 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

