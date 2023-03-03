Axie Infinity Price Hits $9.04 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00040334 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $76.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.98339918 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $72,422,660.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

