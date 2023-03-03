B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of BRIV remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

