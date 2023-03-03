B. Riley Raises Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $5.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

