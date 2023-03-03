Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Timothy M. Nufire Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Backblaze

BLZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.