Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Backblaze by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

