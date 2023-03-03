Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
