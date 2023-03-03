Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

