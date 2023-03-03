Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Lowered to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

