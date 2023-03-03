Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.31.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ball Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.