Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,261,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,315,199. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

