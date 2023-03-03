Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 49.4% in February

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 2,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

