Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 49.4% in February

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 2,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bangkok Bank Public (BKKLY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.