Bank of America Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $43.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

