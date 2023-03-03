Bank of America Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $43.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.25.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.
Insider Activity at LendingTree
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.