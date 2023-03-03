Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €68.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €48.33 ($51.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

