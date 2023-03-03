Barclays Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$73.15.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a market cap of C$38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.49. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$71.28.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3252336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

