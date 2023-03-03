Barclays Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $19.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Green Dot Price Performance
GDOT stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.