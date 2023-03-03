Barclays Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $19.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

About Green Dot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.