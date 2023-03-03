Barrett Business Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BBSI traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. 59,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

