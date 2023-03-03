Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Basic-Fit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.00) to €41.50 ($44.15) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Basic-Fit from €48.00 ($51.06) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $37.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

See Also

