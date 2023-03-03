Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 3,137 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.67 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

