Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.68 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,553 shares of company stock worth $7,603,911. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

