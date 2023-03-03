BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

