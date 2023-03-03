Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,762. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $462.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

