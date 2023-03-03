Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of BBY opened at $80.79 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

