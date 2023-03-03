Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.