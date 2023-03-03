Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

