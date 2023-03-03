Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Better World Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 22.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAC stock remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Friday. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

