Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

BWMX stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

