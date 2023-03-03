Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.29

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.29 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.49). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 53,188 shares trading hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The company has a market cap of £195.36 million, a PE ratio of 547.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

