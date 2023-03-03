BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Brent Bellm Sells 8,062 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BigCommerce Trading Up 7.0 %

BIGC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 3,059,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.