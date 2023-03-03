Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,065,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 8,069,525 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $21.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

