BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 1,576 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 179,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.