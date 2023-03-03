BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

About BioNTech

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 507,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,804. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

