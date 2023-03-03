BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,160.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 6,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,508.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,805. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of BioRestorative Therapies worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.