BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,160.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 6,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,508.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS BRTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,805. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of BioRestorative Therapies worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

