Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $211.45 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.70 or 0.00560667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $211.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,420.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00172852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,327,194 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

