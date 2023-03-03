Bitcoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $432.68 billion and $26.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22,410.64 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00560811 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00173056 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00041315 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,307,106 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
