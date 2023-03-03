Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $192.66 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $192.66 million and $123,979.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $12.01 or 0.00053628 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00566268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00175551 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.15679254 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $148,524.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

