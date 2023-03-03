BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $663.46 million and $12.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

