BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Buys 11,975 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Robert Millner bought 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,315.50 ($14,402.36).
BKI Investment Stock Performance
BKI Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 63.64%.
About BKI Investment
