BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

