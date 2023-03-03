BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 125,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,808. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.