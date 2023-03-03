BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,211. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

