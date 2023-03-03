BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.