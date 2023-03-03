BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
