BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 217,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,017. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

