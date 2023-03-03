BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 217,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,017. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.