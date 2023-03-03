BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
BDJ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 217,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,017. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.