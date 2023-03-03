BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,085. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

