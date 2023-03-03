BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,215. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.