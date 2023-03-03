BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,297. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.