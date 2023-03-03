BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

